Car Engulfed By Flames On Saw Mill Parkway

The blaze broke out on Sunday, Dec. 1 just after 6:30 a.m., when a vehicle caught on fire on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Irvington, according to the village's fire department.

The flames completely consumed the car as firefighters raced to put it out.

The Elmsford Fire Department helped with the effort and the Westchester County Police Department helped direct traffic at the scene.

The cause of the blaze was not released.

