Car Drives Through Garage, Into House In Hudson Valley

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, when a car crashed through a garage and into a house in Newburgh, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department announced on Sunday, April 27.

Arriving fire crews confirmed that the car had driven into the residence and began stabilizing the building while making sure all hazards were made safe.

Photos of the scene showed that the car crashed into a stove in the house.

Firefighters did not say if anyone was injured.

