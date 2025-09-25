Car Bursts Into Flames On NYS Thruway In Rockland County

The incident happened early Thursday morning, Sept. 25, on the southbound side just before Exit 14B in Montebello, The Monsey Scoop reported.

According to the outlet, the vehicle overheated and then erupted in flames, prompting responses from the Hillburn and Tallman Fire Departments, New York State Police, and Faist EMS.

Chaverim of Rockland also helped the stranded occupants by taking them and their luggage safely home, the outlet said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

