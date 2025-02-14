Capitol Police Recruit Officer From Hudson Valley Mourned After Death In Crash At Age 22

Katz, a 22-year-old resident of Crompond, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, in a car crash near the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Glen County, Georgia. Katz, a recruit officer for the United States Capitol Police, was leaving the base with fellow officers when the accident occurred, according to his obituary.

A graduate of Walter Panas High School, Katz dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community and country. He joined the Army Reserve and excelled in Military Intelligence before transitioning to a Military Police Unit in Maryland. While attending Temple University, he earned a criminal justice degree and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant through ROTC, displaying remarkable resilience and dedication even through injuries,

Katz was well-known for his devotion to family, friends, and service. His passions extended beyond his uniform to include baseball, football, MMA, music, and the outdoors. His colleagues at the United States Capitol Police Academy remembered him for his bravery, compassion, and unwavering commitment to his peers and his country.

Katz is survived by his parents, Lillian Ojeda and Tom Katz, and his brother, Mikey.

He was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 14, with a procession departing from the funeral home at 11 a.m. for Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. Following the burial, a remembrance gathering will take place at the Elks Lodge in Yorktown Heights from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m.

As Katz's loved ones grapple with his sudden loss, his friends have started a GoFundMe page to collect donations for his family.

"The funds will help provide some relief during this incredibly challenging period and will go directly to his parents Lillian Ojeda and Tom Katz. Any contribution, no matter the size, will honor Christopher Katz’s legacy and help those he loved most," the fundraiser's organizers wrote.

As of Friday, Feb. 14, the effort had collected over $38,000 out of a $40,000 goal. Those interesting in donating can click here to do so.

Katz's tragic death prompted a statement from US Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Joseph Morelle, who said they were "heartbroken" to learn of the crash.

"It is a tragic day with the news that several USCP recruits were involved in that fatal accident while in Georgia and are dealing with serious injuries. The entire House Democratic Caucus family is praying for their swift recovery," Jeffries and Morelle said, adding, "Each and every day, the Capitol Police put their lives on the line to ensure that the United States Congress, the crown jewel of representative Democracy, can safely do the people’s work."

"It is with admiration and gratitude for the life and death work of the USCP that we pray for the loved ones of Recruit Officer Katz and all of those reeling from this tragedy," they continued.

Click here to read Katz's full obituary.

