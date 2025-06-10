Canned Food Prices Rising Under Trump's Higher Tariffs, Report Says: Here's How Much

Producers of canned goods are warning about rising costs at the grocery store because of Trump's tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Consumer Brands Association said the price of canned foods could rise between 9% and 15% as a result of the tariff.

That means the price of a $2 can of vegetables might jump by up to 30 cents.

"The American consumer is going to pay more for their cans," said Dan Dietrich, vice president for strategy at Trivium Packaging.

Trump doubled the previous 25% tariffs for foreign aluminum and steel on Wednesday, June 4. The Trump administration has claimed the new 50% duty will increase US manufacturing jobs and improve the economy.

The Consumer Brands Association disagrees, estimating that up to 20,000 jobs could be affected if higher prices drive down demand for canned goods. The trade group includes large companies like Campbell's, Del Monte, and Hormel Foods.

The tariffs especially target ultrathin tin-coated sheet steel called tin-plate that's used to make food cans, but US mills don't produce enough tin-plate.

"I would love nothing more than to allocate more purchases to the United States, but the overall production capacity is not there," said Robert Gatz, general manager of Pennsylvania-based Can Corporation of America.

Can manufacturers estimate that about 75% of tin-plate used in the US comes from imports, especially Canada and Europe. The US imported nearly 1.5 million tons of tin-plate in 2024, according to Census Bureau data.

The cost of producing cans already rose by up to 8% under Trump's previous 25% tariff, which was first imposed in March. Industry officials say the new 50% levy could increase production costs by at least 14%.

Higher can prices could also lead food companies to explore cheaper packaging like plastic, which may put thousands of jobs at risk in the metal can industry and increase environmental pollution.

"We're getting to the tipping point with many customers," said Rick Huether, CEO of Maryland-based Independent Can Company. "You're just driving them to plastic packaging."

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel still produces tin-plate, but its output has declined in recent years. Most steel made in the US comes from melted scrap, which doesn't meet the quality standards needed for food cans.

Higher food costs under Trump's tariffs are already taking a toll on consumers.

Earlier in June, Campbell's president and CEO Mick Beekhuizen said more Americans are cooking and eating at home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Campbell's Company is widely known for its popular chicken noodle soup, but also owns many other food brands like Goldfish crackers, Rao's pasta sauce, and Pepperidge Farm snacks.

Meanwhile, rising prices and trade uncertainty have weighed heavily on shoppers. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index has remained near historic lows throughout 2025.

Economists say higher aluminum and steel tariffs will likely lead to increased prices of many other items, including canned beverages, home appliances, and sporting goods.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.