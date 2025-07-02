Canned Food Giant Declares Bankruptcy As Trump's Aluminum, Steel Tariffs Hurt Industry

Del Monte announced it filed for Chapter 11 in New Jersey federal court in a news release on Tuesday, July 1. The company plans to sell as it restructures nearly $1 billion in debt during the bankruptcy proceedings.

The move comes as the canned goods industry has warned about rising costs due to Trump's 50% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

"This is a strategic step forward for Del Monte Foods," said CEO and president Greg Longstreet. "After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods. With an improved capital structure, enhanced financial position and new ownership, we will be better positioned for long-term success."

Del Monte secured $912.5 million in financing to fund operations, including $165 million in new funding. That money, combined with ongoing revenue, will allow the company to stay open through the sale.

Founded in San Francisco in 1907 and with further origins dating back to 1886, Del Monte's website claims its fruit and vegetable cannery was the world's largest by 1909.

"While we have faced challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Del Monte Foods has nourished families for nearly 140 years, and we remain committed to our mission of expanding access to nutritious, great-tasting food for all," Longstreet said. "I am deeply grateful to our employees, growers, customers and vendors, as well as our lenders for their support in helping us achieve our long-term goals."

The Consumer Brands Association, which includes Del Monte, said in June that thousands of jobs could be at risk and more companies may switch to plastic packaging due to Trump's tariffs. Can-makers and food companies say the higher duties on imported tin-plate steel could raise the price of canned goods by up to 15%, with limited US supply to meet demand.

Del Monte didn't say when a sale might close.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.