Candidate Who Vanished During Swim Will Remain On Ballot In NY Race, Judge Rules

Petros Krommidas, 29, a challenger for Nassau County’s Fourth Legislative District, went missing in April while swimming off Long Beach, as Daily Voice reported. He hasn’t been seen since.

Democrats attempted to substitute another candidate in his place, but two Republican voters challenged the move in court.

In a ruling Monday, Sept. 29, Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Gary Knobel sided with Republicans, writing that “‘missing person’ status does not qualify as a vacancy that can be filled.”

Under state law, someone must be missing for at least three years before being legally declared dead.

The ruling now leaves voters in the county’s Fourth Legislative District with an unusual choice: Republican incumbent Patrick Mullaney or Krommidas, who disappeared at sea.

Krommidas, of Baldwin, was last seen the night of Wednesday, April 23, when he parked his car near the Allegria Hotel and walked onto the beach to exercise around 10:30 p.m. The following morning, police recovered his phone, clothes, and towel from the sand.

The Columbia University graduate and former Ivy League rower was training for a triathlon at the time. Relatives have called his disappearance “completely out of character” and asked for the public’s help in searching beaches between Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park.

Cases of deceased or missing candidates winning elections are rare but not unprecedented. In Alaska in 1972, US Rep. Nicholas Begich Sr. disappeared in a plane crash weeks before Election Day but still won reelection. He was later declared dead, and a Republican opponent claimed the seat in a special election.

Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo Jr. said the party and its candidates would “show the highest level of sensitivity during these challenging times for the Krommidas family.”

Krommidas previously worked in finance before joining the Nassau County Democratic Party as a clerk and field organizer. He earned both his undergraduate and MBA degrees at Columbia and was a frequent presence at local political events.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

