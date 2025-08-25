New Update: Restrictions Lifted After No Active Shooter Found At University Of Arkansas

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 25, the university’s RazALERT emergency system notified the campus community to avoid the area around Mullins Library “due to an active shooter reported,” according to the alert on social media. The message urged: “Avoid. Deny. Defend.”

In a follow-up RazALERT, the university said police were responding to multiple reports around campus and reiterated the “Avoid. Deny. Defend.” guidance. Authorities did not immediately release information about injuries, a suspect, or what may have prompted the response.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors were asked to steer clear of the central library area while officers investigated. The university advised people already on campus to heed law enforcement instructions and await further updates through official channels.

Late Monday afternoon, the university said, "After investigating multiple reports, police have not confirmed any active threats on campus at this time. Avoid, deny, defend protocols have been lifted at this time while police continue to patrol campus, but please be vigilant."

The “Avoid. Deny. Defend.” protocol — commonly used in campus safety training — calls on people to avoid the threat if possible, deny an attacker access by securing doors and barriers, and defend themselves as a last resort. University officials did not say when the all-clear might be given.

