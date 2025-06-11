‘Call Me Daddy’ Girl, 13, Raped By PA Man Before Mexico Escape With Another Teen: Affidavit

The twisted allegations emerged earlier this year, when the now-adult victim, identified as A.Y., came forward to Allentown Police on Feb. 21, saying Esterly began molesting her when she was in middle school.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

A.Y. told detectives that she was just 8 when she met Esterly through his stepdaughter at church — and he groomed her over the years, offering gifts, booze, and drugs before sexually assaulting her in his basement while she slept.

By age 13, A.Y. said Esterly was regularly raping her — starting with a terrifying assault during a birthday party at his Lowhill Township home. She recalled waking up drunk and disoriented on a bean bag chair with Esterly on top of her, his penis inside her, while he grunted and sweated, the affidavit says. She pretended to be asleep out of fear.

What followed, she said, was a years-long cycle of sexual abuse, manipulation, and addiction. Esterly allegedly forced her to perform sex acts almost every time she stayed over, even while she was on her period — telling her she couldn’t get pregnant that way, according to court documents.

A.Y. told police that Esterly introduced her to meth at 13 to keep her awake for school after staying up all night with him. She said he bought her methamphetamine in exchange for sex — and that she later began sending him nude photos via Snapchat to get more drugs.

When Esterly separated from his wife in 2017, he rented an apartment in Allentown just blocks from the girl’s house. She said he regularly picked her up from school to take her there or to his truck, where they would get high and have sex, the affidavit says.

The girl said Esterly made her save his number as “Nivek” — his first name spelled backward — and used the same alias on Snapchat and Facebook to hide their contact.

She said he told her: “It’s our little secret,” and insisted she call him “daddy.” When she cried or resisted, he allegedly bought her gifts and professed his love. She told detectives she felt guilty and terrified to tell anyone — especially after seeing him become physically violent with his wife.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Esterly, now 52, was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, and charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child.

Felony Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

He is being held at Lehigh County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13 before Judge Jacob E. Hammond, according to court dockets.

Esterly made headlines in 2018 when he fled to Cancun with then-16-year-old Amy Yu. He posed as her stepfather and signed her out of school repeatedly before flying her out of the country. They were located 12 days later by Mexican authorities. Esterly was later sentenced to up to five years in prison for corruption of a minor. Charges of child concealment and custody interference were dropped as part of a plea.

Amy Yu was returned home safely. She later graduated from Penn State Berks, where she mentored other foster youth and earned a degree in hospitality, according to the school's website.

