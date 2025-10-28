Bye Bye Red Lobster: Chick-fil-A Gets Green Light To Open New Hudson Valley Restaurant

A new drive-thru restaurant is set to replace the shuttered seafood spot on Route 9W in the town of Ulster after the Town Board gave the green light Thursday, Oct. 16.

Plans call for demolishing the former Red Lobster at 1 Miron Lane and building a 5,198-square-foot Chick-fil-A in its place. The project includes a two-lane drive-thru, dual ordering kiosks, and more than 100 parking spaces.

The restaurant is expected to employ between 125 and 150 workers once open, with additional staff brought in for its grand opening.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new full-service Chick-fil-A restaurant in Ulster, NY as early as late 2026, pending any delays,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said. “We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

Once complete, the restaurant will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with an opening expected as early as late 2026.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the largest fast-food chains in the United States, with more than 3,000 restaurants across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

The company is best known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and customer service catchphrase: “My pleasure.”

