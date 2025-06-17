Busch Light Drops Newest Flavor For Summer: Here's What It Tastes Like

Anheuser-Busch announced the release of Busch Light Lime on Monday, June 16. The beer will be available for a limited time in 25 states, including Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The lime-flavored lager is described as crisp and smooth, with a sweet front and a clean finish. It joins a roster of other fruit-based beers like apple and peach.

Busch Light Apple was a huge success for the brand before the beer was discontinued in 2022, but it has since returned in May.

"We're kicking off this summer with our second seasonal drop so our fans can enjoy camping and post-hikes with their favorite cold, smooth beer in hand," said Busch's head of marketing Krystyn Stowe. "Between Busch Light Lime's debut and the return of Busch Light Apple, 2025 is the summer of flavor, and our fans love our fruit-forward flavored beers. Listening to our fans and bringing them the innovations they want is our top priority."

According to Anheuser-Busch, there have been more than 1.2 million cases of Busch Light Apple already sold in 2025. Busch Light Lime is sold in 12-, 24-, and 30-packs of 12-ounce cans.

The company also says Busch Light is now the largest beer brand in 10 states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.