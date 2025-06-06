Bus, Cars Collide, Topple Utility Pole In Rockland, Cause Outages

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 6, at the intersection of Hilltop Place and Highview Road in Monsey, according to The Monsey Scoop and Ramapo Police.

Emergency crews from Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, the Monsey Fire Department, and Ramapo Police responded to the scene.

Officials said the crash caused a utility pole and transformer to come down, resulting in a loud boom and sending live wires onto the roadway.

The impact caused a power outage in the immediate area. Multiple ambulances were called to treat several patients who suffered minor injuries.

As of late Friday morning, Highview Road remained closed between College Road and Hilltop Place while utility crews worked to repair the damage and restore service.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the intersection until cleanup and repairs are complete.

