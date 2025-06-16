'Burn It Down': Red Sox Fans Lose It After Shocking Rafael Devers Trade

In a shocking move, the Red Sox sent the disgruntled third baseman-turned designated hitter — and decidedly not first baseman — to the San Francisco Giants for right-hander Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and prospects James Tibbs and Jose Bello.

The move, which happened just after the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 2-0 on Sunday, June 15, took fans by surprise.

It marks the third time a franchise player — following Mookie Betts (via trade) and Xander Bogaerts (free agency — the Red Sox have let go in recent years, much to the fans' dismay.

Devers, who was the face of the franchise, signed a $313.5 million pact with the Red Sox over 10 years.

However, things between he and the team soured when they signed Alex Bregman to take over at third base, sending Devers to the DH, where he has thrived in 2025 as one of the league's top hitters.

Matters took a turn when Boston's first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury and the team inquired if he would potentially take grounders there.

Already disgruntled about being moved off the hot corner and into the DH spot, Devers refused, ultimately resulting in the trade, which netted them an underwhelming return from the Giants.

Fans were not pleased with the unexpected trade on Sunday.

"It's an idiotic emotional reaction by grown men acting like children," one fan wrote on The Athletic. "Not even recognizing that Devers had dug way down deep to make a brilliant adjustment to DH, and (was) feeling insulted.

"Maybe he hurt John Henry's feelings. Didn't they see how he turned (himself) around after the first two weeks, and quickly did the job not only in spectacular fashion, but with a smile."

"This is absolutely terrible! Rafael Devers was the Red Sox heart and pride! All cause he didn’t want to move 3 times!!!," "Red Sox #1 Fan" posted.

"Mookie and Devers for literally nothing. Screw Breslow, screw Cora, screw ownership.

"Burn it to the ground."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.