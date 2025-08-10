Burn Hazard Prompts Huge Recall Of Heated Socks

Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies issued the recall for about 45,000 heated socks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 7. The socks can cause pain and injuries when worn during activities that generate a combination of heat, friction, moisture, and pressure.

The company has received 11 reports of the socks causing discomfort, including four cases of burns and blisters, according to the CPSC. The recall includes models MWMS07, MWWS07, and MWMS05, sold in black/gray, gray/orange, gray/pink, and black/orange, in sizes small through extra-large.

The socks came with lithium-ion battery packs and were sold at several retailers nationwide, including Amazon and Home Depot. They were available between August 2021 and June 2025 for $80 to $130.

Customers should stop using the socks immediately and contact Fieldsheer for a refund or a replacement product of equal value. The company urges consumers to dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs following local hazardous waste rules.

Lithium-ion batteries shouldn't be thrown in the trash, curbside recycling bins, or retail battery drop-off boxes. Municipal household hazardous waste collection centers may accept them, but residents are advised to call ahead for instructions.

You can learn more about the recall on Fieldsheer's website or by calling 888-908-6024.

