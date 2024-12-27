Fair 37°

Burger King Serves Up Special One-Day Deal For Free Sandwich

Burger King is closing out 2024 with a festive treat for loyal customers.

As part of its "31 Days of Deals," the fast-food chain is offering a complimentary Original Chicken Sandwich with any $1 purchase on Friday, Dec. 27. This one-day-only deal is part of a month-long promotion featuring daily offers throughout December.

The sandwich — a fan favorite — includes a seasoned, breaded chicken patty, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and creamy mayonnaise, served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

To access the deal, customers must be Royal Perks members and place their orders through the Burger King app.

