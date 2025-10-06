Burger Chain Closes Only NY Location After Nearly Decade

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Briarcliff Manor has permanently closed as of Monday, Oct. 6, after nearly a decade in the Chilmark Shopping Center at 1882 Pleasantville Rd., according to a notice posted on the restaurant’s front door.

"We regret to inform you that after almost 10 years in the Chilmark Shopping Center, we have made the unfortunate decision to permanently close Mooyah Briarcliff Manor,” the sign reads.

Ownership cited rising costs and a challenging business environment in recent years as key reasons for the closure, adding that the team decided not to renew its lease for another term.

"The last few years have been an extremely challenging operating environment, primarily due to rising costs across the board," the notice said, continuing, "Thus, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease for another term.”

The Briarcliff Manor restaurant was the first Mooyah location to open in New York when it debuted in November 2015. The Texas-based burger franchise is known for its customizable burgers, fries, and hand-spun shakes.

There are currently no other Mooyah restaurants operating in New York State.

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed serving you, our loyal customers, over the past 10 years, and we will greatly miss the Ossining, Briarcliff Manor and surrounding [communities],” the owners wrote.

The notice ends on a hopeful note that the brand may one day return to the area.

“Hopefully the brand will target and support this market at some point in the future," the sign reads.

