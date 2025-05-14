Burberry Laying Off 1,700 Workers As High-End Fashion Designer's Sales Plunge

The company will lay off about 1,700 workers by 2027, Burberry said in an earnings report on Wednesday, May 14. The job cuts are part of a broader restructuring plan, aiming to save 100 million British pounds.

The cuts will come from operational expenses, including procurement, real estate, and staffing. Burberry said the changes are "subject to consultation where applicable."

The layoffs follow a difficult year for Burberry, which reported a 94% drop in adjusted operating profit for the 52-week period ending Saturday, March 29. The company finished the fiscal year with an operating loss of three million British pounds as sales fell 17%, with double-digit losses in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

CEO Joshua Schulman said he's confident in a comeback for Burberry.

"Our customers are responding to our timeless British luxury brand expression," said Schulman. "With improvement in brand sentiment, we will be ramping up the frequency and reach of our campaigns as our autumn and winter collections arrive in store."

Burberry noted the US posted strong third-quarter sales, but economic instability has grown due to "geopolitical developments" fueled by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies.

"While we are operating against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop and are still in the early stages of our turnaround, I am more optimistic than ever that Burberry's best days are ahead and that we will deliver sustainable profitable growth over time," Schulman said.

The layoffs will impact around 20% of Burberry's workforce, CNBC reported. Most job cuts will happen in office-based positions, as well as stores and at its factory in Castleford, England.

Burberry has stores in these Northeast states:

Massachusetts

Boston

Wrentham

New Jersey

Paramus

Short Hill

New York

Central Valley

Garden City

Manhasset

New York City

White Plains

Pennsylvania

King of Prussia

Pittsburgh

Virginia

Leesburg

Tysons

Burberry launched its "Burberry Forward" strategy in November 2024, including revamped advertising, store displays, and runway shows. The goal is to increase demand and align with core product categories like outerwear and scarves.

As part of the transformation, Burberry expects to spend around 80 million British pounds on restructuring costs.

