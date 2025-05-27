Bullets Fly In HV: Home, Car Hit In Triple Shooting Spree Over Holiday Weekend

All three shootings happened in the City of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, May 25, and Monday, May 26, the city's police department announced on Tuesday, May 27.

The first shooting happened late Sunday night at around 11:41 p.m. when authorities received reports of shots fired near Gray Street and Forbus Street, police said. Officers arrived to find that a residence on Gray Street had been hit by gunfire. A search of the area turned up evidence that was collected at the scene.

Less than 24 hours later, on Monday, May 26, officers on foot patrol in the 400 block of Main Street heard more gunfire just south of where they were at around 9:13 p.m. Responding officers found a second crime scene nearby on Cannon Street, where multiple shell casings and other evidence were recovered.

The third shooting occurred just 40 minutes later. At around 9:55 p.m., police received another call about shots fired in the area of Pine Street. Officers found a crime scene on South Avenue, where an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire. A K9 Unit from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Numerous spent shell casings were also recovered.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and police have not announced any arrests as of Tuesday.

The investigations are ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about any of the shootings to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

