Builder Confidence Sinks Near Pandemic Low As Trump Tariffs Worry Homebuyers

Builder sentiment dropped two points to 32 in June, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released on Thursday, June 17. That's barely above the readings of 31 in December 2022 and 30 in April 2020.

In the Northeast, sentiment slipped one point to 43 on a three-month moving average. A score above 50 means more builders see conditions as good than poor.

NAHB chair and North Carolina developer Buddy Hughes said Trump's trade policies have held back many home construction projects.

"Buyers are increasingly moving to the sidelines due to elevated mortgage rates and tariff and economic uncertainty," said Hughes. "To help address affordability concerns and bring hesitant buyers off the fence, a growing number of builders are moving to cut prices."

Those price cuts are spreading fast.

About 37% of builders said they lowered prices in June, the highest rate since NAHB began tracking monthly in 2022. That’s up from 34% in May and 29% in April.

The average reduction held steady at 5%. Meanwhile, 62% of builders used sales incentives, up from 61% in April.

NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said demand is stalling as buyers hope prices drop more.

"Rising inventory levels and prospective home buyers who are on hold waiting for affordability conditions to improve are resulting in weakening price growth in most markets and generating price declines for resales in a growing number of markets," Dietz said. "Given current market conditions, NAHB is forecasting a decline in single-family starts for 2025."

That decline comes as Trump's tariffs shake consumer and business confidence. Trump's doubling of aluminum and steel tariffs to 50% is especially raising the cost of some construction materials.

June's data shows worsening conditions across the board. Current sales dropped to 35, future sales expectations fell to 40, and buyer traffic dipped to 21.

The drop follows a similar trend of home sales reaching their slowest April pace since 2009.

