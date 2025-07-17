Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Bryan Braman, Eagles Super Bowl Champ, Dies At 38

Bryan Braman, the former NFL player and Super Bowl LII champion, died Thursday, July 17 after battling a rare form of cancer, multiple news outlets are reporting. He was 38 years old.

Bryan Braman Instagram

Bryan Braman Instagram

Photo Credit: Bryan Braman Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Braman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised $88,000 as of press time.

Former Texan J.J. Watt donated $10,000.

The illness required a 12-week Seattle-based treatment program, the campaign said.

Braman played in the NFL for seven seasons for both the Texans and the Eagles. He made the game-ending tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII — his final game.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE