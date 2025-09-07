Broadcasters Urged Not To Show Crowd Reaction During Trump's US Open Final Appearance: Report

The guidance was reportedly sent to rightsholders, including ESPN, ahead of the championship match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

It notes that Trump will be shown on the world field during the opening anthem ceremony.

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage," the memo said, according to the Bounces report by Ben Rothenberg.

The memo, framed as a routine effort to minimize off-court distractions, has nevertheless intensified scrutiny over potential censorship on a global broadcast.

The White House confirmed Trump’s attendance, with the president expected to watch from a sponsor suite. ESPN declined official comment, but a source indicated the network would cover his presence as it normally would for a major event.

Trump’s return marks his first US Open visit in a decade. In 2015, he was loudly booed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium shortly after launching his presidential campaign, an episode the USTA is likely mindful of as it seeks to keep the focus on tennis.

Trump is attending as a guest of Rolex, the luxury Swiss watchmaker with a prominent suite at Ashe.

Bounces previously reported Rolex extended the invitation. The company has not commented on its motives, which could include interest in Trump’s tariff policy toward Swiss imports. The tournament also warned media to expect enhanced security screening.

