British Ambassador To US Fired Over Links To Jeffrey Epstein Ahead Of Trump's State Visit To UK

Peter Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the US, was dismissed following the publication of a 2003 birthday note to Epstein calling him “my best pal,” as well as emails from 2008 in which Mandelson urged Epstein to “fight for early release” and called his conviction “wrongful.”

The firing was announced Thursday, Sept. 11, by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, just days before a scheduled state visit to England by President Donald Trump. It marked a dramatic reversal for Starmer, who had publicly defended Mandelson a day earlier despite mounting political pressure.

The scandal centers on documents released by US lawmakers, including the handwritten birthday message and a series of supportive emails written after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting a minor.

The Foreign Office said the evidence showed Mandelson’s support for Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

Mandelson, age 71, is one of Britain’s most prominent, and controversial, political figures.

He was a key architect of the Labour Party’s “New Labour” movement, served twice as a cabinet minister, and acted as a close adviser to former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. His career has been marked by repeated scandals, including two previous resignations from cabinet and criticism for his relationships with wealthy and controversial figures.

Mandelson, who is openly gay and married his longtime partner in 2023, said in a statement he had relied on “assurances of Epstein’s innocence that turned out horrendously false.”

His ouster leaves the UK scrambling to fill its most important diplomatic post as Trump prepares for his high-profile visit.

