Small Plane Lands On NY State Thruway In Albany, Police Say (Update)

A small twin-engine plane experiencing mechanical problems landed on the New York State Thruway in the Capital Region Friday, Dec. 20, New York State Police said.

A small plane has landed on the Thruway in Albany. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
A small plane has landed on the Thruway in Albany. 

 Photo Credit: 511 New York
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred after 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, just south of Exit 23 of the Thruway in Albany.  First responders can be seen on the scene. New York State Police reported on X that two lanes are closed, and one is open.

One pilot and two passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported, state police said. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the scene.

The incident comes just more than one week after a small plane crash-landed on I-684 in Westchester, as reported by Daily Voice.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

