Brazen Burglars Hit Same Store Again and Again In Hudson Valley, Took Electronics: Police

Newburgh residents Sean Gaige, 36, Samantha Batule, 34, and Jonathan Warner, 37, were taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 31, after a police investigation linked them to multiple break-ins at a business on Pierces Road, the Newburgh Police Department said.

According to police, the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of high-end electronics over multiple incidents. The stolen goods were then sold for cash and narcotics.

The arrests followed a lengthy investigation conducted by detectives.

Each suspect has been charged with multiple counts of third-degree burglary.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact police at 845-569-7531. All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.