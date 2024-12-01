Brawls Break Out In College, NFL Games In Fight-Filled Football Weekend

It started on Saturday, Nov. 30, when Michigan upset archrival and No. 2-ranked Ohio State, 13-10, in the Buckeyes' home stadium.

Though the defending national champs, Michigan was having a disappointing season and entered the game at 6-5.

After securing the win -- its fourth straight against Ohio State -- a Wolverines player attempted to plant a Michigan flag at the 50-yard line.

An Ohio State player pulled the flag away, and things turned ugly. Dozens of players began pushing, and some punched each other during the subsequent melee.

Some police officers used pepper spray on several brawling players.

“For such a great game, you hate to see stuff like that after the game," Michigan running back Kalel Mullings said in a post-game interview on Fox. "Bad for the sport. Bad for college football."

“At the end of the day, some people need to learn how to lose. You can’t keep fighting just because you lost the game.

"We had 60 minutes — four quarters — to do all that fighting, and now people want to talk and argue afterward. That’s wrong. It’s bad for the game and, in my opinion, classless. People need to do better.”

The next day, on Sunday, Dec. 1, things got out of hand in the NFL in a game between the host Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was motionless on the turf and left the game with a concussion after taking an illegal hit from Houston Texans defensive back Azeez Al-Shaair.

After the play, a brawl broke out on the field that spilled onto the sideline.

Houston pulled out a 23-20 win late Sunday afternoon.

