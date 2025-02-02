Brand-New Snowfall Map: Up To 4 Inches Now Possible In These Areas As Storm Hits Region

The heaviest precipitation will be during a three-hour period late Sunday night, Feb. 2 into the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 3, the National Weather Service said in a new update.

In the image above, areas in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see between 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. In those locations, snow may fall at a rate of a half-inch to an inch at times.

Some isolated areas with higher elevations in parts of central and eastern Connecticut could see a half-foot.

Locations in the next lightest shade are predicted to see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.

Across New York City and Long Island, the precipitation will begin as light snow, but quickly change to rain.

Precipitation will gradually taper off from west to east starting around midnight, the National Weather Service says.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday in interior areas in Connecticut where the most snowfall is expected.

After the storm moves out, skies will become partly sunny on Monday, and temperatures will rise into the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

