Boston Skater Killed In DC Plane Crash Shared Photo From Inside Aircraft

Fourteen figure skaters including two athletes from Boston, their mothers, and coaches, were among the 60 people killed in a devastating mid-air plane crash over Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, officials confirmed.

Spencer Lane and his coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were killed in the mid-air plane crash over Washington DC Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Photo Credit: spencerskates26
Maxim Naumov (far right) lost both of his parents,&nbsp;Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov in the mid-air plane crash over Washington DC Wednesday, Jan. 29.

 Photo Credit: maxim.naumov_
Spencer Lane shares a photo from inside of the plane.

 Photo Credit: spencerskates26

Jinna Han at the 2025 Eastern Sectional Singles Final.

 Photo Credit: U.S. Figure Skating
Cecilia Levine
The group was returning home from a national development camp in Wichita, KS, when their plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter in the skies above the nation’s capital

Among the victims were six members of the Skating Club of Boston, including two teenage athletes, their mothers, and two coaches, according to Doug Zeghibe, the club’s CEO.

They were identified as:

  • Jinna Han (Athlete)
  • Jin Han (Mother of Jinna)
  • Spencer Lane (Athlete)
  • Christine Lane (Mother of Spencer)
  • Russian-born coaches and married couple Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. The two leave behind their son, Maxim, who was not on the flight. Naumov and Shishkova won titles in the 1994 World Figure Skating Championship in Japan, and are two-time Olympians.

Spencer Lane shared a hair-raising photo from inside of the plane before takeoff to his Instagram story.

"Skating is a very close and tight-knit community," Zeghibe said at a press conference. "These kids and their parents are here at our facility in Norwood six, sometimes seven, days a week. For all of us, we have lost family."

The loss has devastated Boston’s skating community, where athletes and their families spend years training together. The identities of the other victims have not yet been released.

