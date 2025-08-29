Bomb Threat Reported At College Residence Hall In NY (Developing)

The college, located in Poughkeepsie, announced the threat around 10 a.m., warning anyone inside or near the Davison Hall dormitory to evacuate immediately and move as far away as possible. Officials emphasized that no one should return until law enforcement deems the area safe.

"Do not return to the building until law enforcement officials have indicated that it is safe to return and you're notified by a campus update," the alert stated.

Students, staff, and visitors were instructed to monitor campus alerts and email for further updates as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

