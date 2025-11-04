Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
A Few Clouds 58°

SHARE

Body Pulled From Hudson Valley Creek ID'd As Local 32-Year-Old

The body recovered from a Hudson Valley creek over the weekend has been identified as a 32-year-old local man.

McKinley Smith was found dead in Catskill Creek on Sunday morning, Nov. 2.  

McKinley Smith was found dead in Catskill Creek on Sunday morning, Nov. 2.  

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

McKinley Smith, of Catskill, was found dead in Greene County’s Catskill Creek late Sunday morning, Nov. 2, after troopers from the Coxsackie barracks responded to reports of a body in the water around 11:30 a.m., New York State Police said.

Troopers pulled Smith’s body from the creek and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The cause of death remained under investigation as of Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The case is being handled by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill, with assistance from the Troop F Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2501090207.

Additional details about Smith’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE