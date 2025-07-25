Body Pulled From Hudson River After Woman Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge

The incident began on Friday, July 25, at around 9:30 a.m., when a local police department requested county assistance around 9:30 a.m. in locating a missing woman considered suicidal, Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary said.

The woman’s vehicle was found parked along Route 9D in Cortlandt, near the bridge.

Security footage later reviewed by investigators showed a person jumping from the bridge at around 1:49 a.m.

Multiple marine units, including the Westchester County Police Marine Unit, began searching the river early Friday. A woman’s body, believed to be in her 40s, was recovered during the operation.

Westchester County Police took custody of the body and transported it to shore, where it was turned over to the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman's identity has not yet been formally confirmed and is pending further investigation by detectives and the Medical Examiner's office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

