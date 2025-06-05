Body Of HV Native, Husband Returned To Family In Israel: Both Killed In Oct. 7 Attacks

The recovery operation, which the Israel Defense Forces undertook, was announced by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Thursday, June 5.

As a result of the operation, the bodies of both Orange County native Judith Weinstein of Goshen and her husband, Gad Haggai were taken back into Israel from Gaza, Huckabee said in a post on X.

Weinstein, age 70, who held citizenship in Israel, the US, and Canada, was an English teacher who taught children with special needs, NBC4 New York reported in December.

She had been on a morning walk with Haggai when militants from Hamas abducted the couple and shot them before taking their bodies into Gaza. They were taken alongside hundreds of others, the outlet reported.

Their deaths were first officially announced back in December. Now, they have finally been returned home, according to Huckabee.

"My heart is with their family and loved ones," Huckabee wrote on X, adding, "The U.S. remains committed to bringing every hostage home."

Canadian Prime Minster Mark Carney put out a statement on Thursday, saying Weinstein was a "mother, grandmother, teacher, and mentor, who dedicated her life to guiding others with empathy, charity, and humanity.

"As the family grieves the unimaginable loss of both Ms. Weinstein and her husband, Gadi Haggai, who was murdered in that same horrific attack, the recovery of their remains is a time to begin to heal and to rest. We mourn with her family," Carney continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.