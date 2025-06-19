Body Found Near Taylor Swift’s Home ID’d As Missing Man: ‘You Will Be Deeply Missed'

Eric Wein, 31, of Mansfield, was reported missing on April 18. His body washed ashore just over a quarter-mile from Swift's Watch Hill estate on May 14, according to the South Kingstown Police Department. Authorities said his car had been found abandoned several days earlier.

No foul play is suspected, South Kingstown police said.

Although police have closed the case, Wein’s family and friends say there are still many unanswered questions.

“There is no closure. We have no idea what happened or where the rest of him is,” his friend Nicole Leboeuf told Us Weekly. “Presumably, he is no longer with us, but without those answers, it’s hard to move on.”

Leboeuf said Wein often traveled to Rhode Island to visit his brother and friends. Before he disappeared, he told his employer he needed a week off due to “unforeseen circumstances” and planned to return the following Sunday.

He was never seen again, according to The Independent.

“Even if he walked a couple miles, he is not walking 16 miles,” Leboeuf said. “At some point, he ended up in the ocean, but we don’t know how.”

She added that his keys and phone were never recovered, and no note was left behind.

“There were no goodbyes," she told Us Weekly.

In a statement, South Kingstown police said: “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein's family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

