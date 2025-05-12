Body Found In Catskills Creek ID'd As Hudson Valley Man

Stanley Waldron, 58, was found dead in Ulster County’s Plattekill Creek, located about five miles west of Saugerties, at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, May 11, according to New York State Police.

Members of the Mount Marion Fire Department retrieved Waldron’s body from the creek after residents spotted him in the water and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation, but Waldron’s death does not appear suspicious, police said.

Additional details about Waldron’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

