Body Found In Car Submerged In NY Harbor, Dive Team Says

The discovery was made Monday evening, June 30, in Mount Sinai Harbor near Cedar Beach, according to the nonprofit group Exploring With a Mission, a sonar dive team that helps locate missing people in cars.

“The Exploring with a Mission Team, sponsored and supported by Adventures With Purpose, has located one of the lost loved ones we were searching for on Long Island,” the organization stated on Facebook late Monday. “Stay tuned for updates.”

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice that officers responded to Cedar Beach after a 911 caller reported a vehicle submerged in the water, though they would not confirm whether human remains were located.

It was not immediately clear how long the vehicle had been submerged in the water, and no formal identification had been made as of press time.

