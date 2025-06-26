Body Found In Apparent Drowning At State Park Beach In Rockland County

The man, who was last seen entering the water at Haverstraw Beach State Park in Rockland County, was found dead in the Hudson River on Wednesday evening, June 25, New York State Police confirmed in an update.

According to authorities, the victim’s body was recovered from the water, and a preliminary investigation indicates that he died in an accidental drowning.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The incident drew a heavy emergency response to the park, located on Riverside Avenue in Haverstraw, including members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, State Parks Police, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and numerous local fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

