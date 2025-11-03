Body Found Floating In Hudson Valley Creek Prompts Police Investigation

Troopers from the Coxsackie barracks were called to the Village of Catskill around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, after receiving a report of a body in Catskill Creek, according to New York State Police.

They pulled the body of an unidentified man from the creek. Authorities have not released the man's identity pending identification and notification of next of kin. His cause of death also was not revealed.

The investigation is being led by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill, with assistance from the Troop F Forensic Identification Unit. The case remains in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.