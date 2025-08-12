A Few Clouds 89°

SHARE

Bobcat Stolen From Construction Site In NY: Sheriff Looking For Culprits

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen piece of heavy construction equipment taken from a Dutchess County worksite.

The Sheriff's Office released an image of the stolen white 2004 Bobcat S300 skid steer. 

The Sheriff's Office released an image of the stolen white 2004 Bobcat S300 skid steer. 

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Aug. 12, that the theft happened sometime between Thursday, July 17, and Thursday, July 31, in the Town of Beekman. 

Investigators said the missing equipment is a white 2004 Bobcat S300 skid steer with product identification number #521512477. The machine was taken by unknown suspects and has not yet been recovered.

A photo released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the actual skid steer. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or the DCSO Tip Line at 845-605-CLUE (2583).

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE