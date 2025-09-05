BMW Stolen In Rockland Burglary Found In NJ: Suspects Still At Large (Update)

The BMW, taken during a break-in at a home in the Viola section of Monsey around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, was located at about 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, in Newark, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The outlet reported that Newark Police officers discovered the vehicle parked on a side street with a fake license plate sloppily attached over the real plate. The misaligned cover allowed officers to spot the original plate underneath and confirm the car’s identity.

Investigators said the car was recovered without visible damage, according to the outlet, which added that no suspects have been taken into custody, and police are expected to process the vehicle for fingerprints.

On the night of the burglary, two masked intruders entered the family’s home through an unlocked window while they slept upstairs. The suspects stole pocketbooks, a briefcase, religious items, the family’s keys, and the BMW before fleeing, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to read the full report from The Monsey Scoop.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.