BMW Crash Near Pentagon Kills 2 Teens, Leaves Driver Critical: Police

The crash was reported shortly before 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, when a speeding BMW sedan traveling south on Route 110 struck a Lexus and careened off the road into a concrete barrier near Washington Boulevard, authorities said.

Three juveniles — all male teens — were inside the BMW. The driver and two passengers were rushed to area hospitals, where the passengers were pronounced dead.

The driver remains in critical condition as of Sunday, May 4, according to the department.

No one in the Lexus was hurt.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a BMW sedan was traveling southbound on Route 110 at a high rate of speed when they struck a Lexus… before exiting the roadway and striking a concrete barrier,” Arlington Police said.

Under Virginia law, the identities of the dead teens are being withheld.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Arlington County Police.

