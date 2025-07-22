Blood-Covered Woman Stabs Elderly Man In Face, Chest, Kicks Cop: Mt. Poconos Police

Colleen B. Hall, 56, of Tobyhanna, launched a brutal, unprovoked attack on the elderly man she lived with at a home on Starlight Terrace around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 21, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

While officers were responding to the stabbing call, dispatchers received a report of a blood-covered woman wandering nearby on Winding Way. Police quickly found Hall and detained her, but say she became combative and kicked an officer in the chest.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face and a stab wound to his chest, police said. He told investigators Hall attacked him without warning and repeatedly punched him as they struggled over the knife. Hall also had a cut on her hand and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for treatment.

The victim’s wounds were described as superficial and treated at the scene.

Hall is facing a list of charges including:

Felony Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide.

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement.

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Summary Harassment.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Phillip Riley, who set bail at $150,000 secured. A hearing date has not yet been released.

