The blaze happened at around 7:30 a.m. at a home on 29 Fanley Ave. in Spring Valley, according to reports by The Monsey Scoop.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control, and the fire has since been fully extinguished, the outlet reported.

Luckily, all residents were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

