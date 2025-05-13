Blaze Rips Through Home In Hudson Valley (Developing)

The blaze happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on Birchwood Court in Hamptonburgh, where an intense fire was discovered.

Photos released by Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance show a dramatic response from firefighters, who deployed hose lines in an effort to douse the flames.

More information about the fire, including if there were injuries, was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

