Blaze Rips Through Historic Firehouse In NY, Leaves Building Uninhabitable

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening, Aug. 5, at the Hooker Avenue Firehouse in Poughkeepsie, prompting an emergency response from the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews were dispatched to 224 Hooker Ave. following reports of smoke seen pouring from a second-story window, the department said in an announcement on Wednesday morning, Aug. 6.

When the first engine arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke billowing from multiple second-floor windows. Crews aggressively pushed to the second floor where they were met by flames in the rear of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, and salvage efforts began immediately, according to Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Parise.

While no injuries were reported, the damage was significant. The second floor of the historic Hooker Avenue firehouse sustained extensive damage and is now deemed uninhabitable.

The fire is currently under investigation, though it does not appear to be suspicious in nature, the department said.

“This is a difficult time for all of us within City Administration and the Poughkeepsie Fire Department,” Parise said in a statement, adding, “Although this is a setback, this will not affect the department’s emergency service provided to the residents of the City of Poughkeepsie. No reduction of manpower or apparatus will be affected while we rebuild our historic firehouse.”

The department thanked several supporting agencies for their assistance, including Arlington Fire District, Fairview Fire District, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the city’s 911 Center, Building Department, Department of Public Works, Empress EMS, Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, and Central Hudson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.