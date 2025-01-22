Bird Flu Outbreak At NY Poultry Farm Leads To Euthanasia Of 100K Birds

The disease, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or H5N1, was confirmed in a commercial poultry flock on a farm in Suffolk County, the county health department revealed Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The farm’s owner reported unusual illness among the flock earlier this month, with test results from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirming the presence of H5N1 on Friday, January 17.

No workers have shown symptoms, but potentially exposed employees are being tested and given preventive medications.

The farm houses more than 100,000 birds, which will be “depopulated,” or euthanized, in response to the outbreak, health officials confirmed.

“The virus at this point is not transmissible among humans. The risk to public health is minimal," said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott.

Health officials are counseling the farm owner regarding preventive measures, including hand hygiene and the use of appropriate personal protective equipment to prevent further exposure.

Humans and other mammals can only become infected with bird flu after prolonged close contact with infected birds. Symptoms of infection include fever, diarrhea, and coughing.

To date, no human cases have been reported in New York State.

