Bill Moyers, White House Aide Turned TV News Icon, Dies

Moyers' death on Thursday, June 26, came at a hospital in New York City. He was 91.

From his early days as a press secretary to President Lyndon Johnson to his decades-long presence on PBS and CBS, Moyers built a legacy on public trust, intellectual curiosity, and civic purpose.

Moyers was best known for hosting and producing acclaimed PBS programs such as Frontline, Bill Moyers Journal, Now with Bill Moyers. His work earned him multiple Peabody Awards and Primetime Emmys.

He was chief correspondent for CBS Reports, then a senior news analyst and commentator for the CBS Evening News in the 1980s.

He later was a commentator at NBC.

Born Billy Don Moyers in Hugo, Oklahoma, and raised in Texas, he began his journalism career at age 16 as a cub reporter for his hometown daily newspaper and earned a journalism degree from the University of Texas.

His connection to LBJ began in the 1950s when he served as a summer intern to the then senator. He was White House press secretary from 1965 to 1967, the youngest ever to hold the position at the time. He also served as a trusted advisor, speechwriter, and communications strategist during Johnson's presidency.

After leaving the White House, Moyers helped shape public media as a member of the Carnegie Commission, which laid the groundwork for the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967. He later joined Long Island-based Newsday as publisher.

Through it all, Moyers remained a persistent critic of corporate media and a champion of independent journalism. "We became a central part of the American consciousness," he once said of public broadcasting.

He is survived by his wife Judith Suzanne Davidson Moyers, their children, and grandchildren.

