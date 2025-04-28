Big Lots Reopening 130+ More Stores In Discount Chain's Revival: See The Full List

The discount chain plans to reopen 132 stores across 14 states in May, Variety Wholesalers announced in a news release on Monday, April 28. Pennsylvania (13 stores) and Virginia (10 stores) are among the top states for returning locations.
Big Lots will reopen 54 stores on Thursday, May 1, and 78 locations on Thursday, May 15.
"The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive," said Variety Wholesalers CEO and president Lisa Seigies. "The Big Lots stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry, plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn't be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!"
The latest wave of reopenings follows Variety's purchase of hundreds of Big Lots locations out of bankruptcy in December 2024. The company launched the first phase of its Big Lots revival in April with nine store openings, including one in Roanoke, VA.
Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024 after closing hundreds of stores, including 64 in Pennsylvania. The shutdowns prompted a consumer protection warning from the state attorney general at the time.
Here are the Pennsylvania stores reopening in May:
- Bloomsburg
- Camp Hill
- Cleona
- Du Bois
- Dunmore
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Eynon
- Franklin (Venango County)
- Lehighton
- Lewisburg
- Meadville
- New Castle
Here are the Virginia stores reopening in May:
- Chesapeake
- Chester
- Fredericksburg
- Front Royal
- Martinsville
- North Chesterfield
- North Prince George
- Waynesboro
- Winchester
- Yorktown
Variety said the company is working toward grand opening celebrations for all Big Lots stores in the fall. Each location will continue to add new merchandise weekly.
Here are the other Big Lots stores opening nationwide in May:
Alabama
- Decatur
- Dothan
- Guntersville
- Jasper
- Mobile
- Northport
Florida
- Crystal River
- Jacksonville
- Marianna
- Ormond Beach
- Panama City
Georgia
- Augusta
- Brunswick
- Buford
- Cornelia
- Dallas
- Fort Oglethorpe
- Marietta
- Smyrna
- Valdosta
- Vidalia
- Waycross
Indiana
- Jasper
Kentucky
- Campbellsville
- Danville
- Elizabethtown
- Glasgow
- Hazard
- London
- Middlesboro
- Richmond
- Somerset
Michigan
- Burton
- Flint
- Port Huron
- Shelby Township
- Southgate
Mississippi
- Southhaven
North Carolina
- Belmont
- Burlington
- Clemmons
- Dunn
- Elizabeth City
- Elkin
- Fayetteville
- Gastonia
- Greensboro
- Greenville
- Hickory
- Kinston
- Lexington
- Lincolnton
- Mocksville
- Mooresville
- Mount Airy
- Newton
- Roanoke Rapids
- Rocky Mount
- Selma
- Shelby
- Southport
- Statesville
- Wake Forest
- Wilkesboro
- Wilson
Ohio
- Alliance
- Boardman
- Bridgeport
- Columbus
- Elyria
- Fremont
- Grove City
- Kettering
- Lancaster
- New Philadelphia
- Reynoldsburg
- Toledo
- Warren
- Wintersville
South Carolina
- Easley
- Greenwood
- Lexington
- Rock Hill
- Seneca
- Simpsonville
- Spartanburg
- West Columbia
Tennessee
- Alcoa
- Cleveland
- Greeneville
- Jefferson City
- Johnson City
- Knoxville
- Morristown
- Murfreesboro
- Rogersville
- Sevierville
West Virginia
- Beckley
- Bridgeport
- Charleston
- Elkins
- Fairmont
- Martinsburg
- Oak Hill
- Princeton
Variety Wholesalers operates more than 400 stores across 18 states under brands like Roses, Roses Express, and Maxway.
