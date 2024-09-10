Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy As List Of Store Closures Expands To 10 In NY

It currently has around 1,425 stores nationwide.

The company announced on Monday, Sept. 9 that it will sell its assets to an affiliate of private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

In announcing initial store closures late in late July, Big Lots said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.

Stores in the Northeast now slated for closure are as follows:

New York

Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

South Ogden Street, Buffalo

Route 5 & 20, Canandaigua

Voice Road, Carle Place

Centereach Mall, Centereach

North Triphammer Road, Ithaca

Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh

Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

Connecticut

Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

Turnpike Square, Milford

Berlin Turnpike, Newington

Town Street, Norwich

East Main Street, Torrington

Wolcott Street, Waterbury

Boston Post Road, Waterford

Windsor Avenue, Windsor

Massachusetts

Pond Street, Ashland

Main Street, Dennis Port

North King Street, Northampton

Highland Avenue, Seekonk

Union Street, West Springfield

In connection with the court-supervised process, Big Lots has secured commitments for $707.5 million of financing, including $35 million in new financing from certain of its current lenders.

Big Lots President and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement: "The actions we are taking today will enable us to move forward with new owners who believe in our business and provide financial stability, while we optimize our operational footprint, accelerate improvement in our performance, and deliver on our promise to be the leader in extreme value."

