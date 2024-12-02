Big Change Set For Christmas TV Classic 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' This Week

On Dec. 6, 1964, the Rankin-Bass Animated Entertainment hour-long claymation special debuted on NBC.

But after a 10-year run, CBS acquired rights.

Now, NBC has reacquired the rights, and will broadcast the nostalgic show exactly 60 years after its initial airing -- at 8 p.m. Eastern time this Friday, Dec. 6.

The show is narrated by Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman.

The storyline begins when Donner, the lead reindeer for Santa Claus, and his wife, discover their new fawn, Rudolph was borning with a shining red nose.

