Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Haverstraw

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rockland County. 

An image from the crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 4:15 p.m., when the bicyclist was struck in Haverstraw at the intersection of Route 202 and Sand Street, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

A video from the crash scene was posted to The Monsey Scoop's Instagram page: 

The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg, including what may have been a bone fracture, and was taken to Westchester Medical Center, Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said. 

The driver stayed at the scene, and no charges were filed, Gould added.   

