Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Haverstraw

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 4:15 p.m., when the bicyclist was struck in Haverstraw at the intersection of Route 202 and Sand Street, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

A video from the crash scene was posted to The Monsey Scoop's Instagram page:

The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg, including what may have been a bone fracture, and was taken to Westchester Medical Center, Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no charges were filed, Gould added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.