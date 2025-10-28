'Betrayal Of Trust': Man Accused Of Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child In NY, DA Says

Poughkeepsie resident John Espinosa was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Monday, Oct. 27, following an indictment by a county grand jury, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced.

Prosecutors said the alleged abuse occurred between January 2022 and January 2023, involving a minor who was under 13 years old when the conduct began.

Espinosa is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, two counts of second-degree attempted rape, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

"This defendant’s alleged conduct represents a total betrayal of trust. Every child deserves to grow up in safety and without fear," Parisi said in a statement on Monday.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Joseph Gruner and Stephanie C. DeMartini.

Judge Edward McLoughlin set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or a $2.5 million partially secured bond. Espinosa is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 17.

